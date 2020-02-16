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ShadowRing (2015)
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51 views • February 16, 2020
Credit: Free Mind Films, Chris Emery
A documentary that shines the light of truth on the puppet masters who control governments, central banks and nation states. Written by James Perloff, author of Truth is a Lonely Warrior, and its narrated by Kevin Sorbo. SHADOWRING reveals the true globalist powers who pick CIA Directors, Treasury Secretaries and Presidents. This is the power behind the throne.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use and for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
A documentary that shines the light of truth on the puppet masters who control governments, central banks and nation states. Written by James Perloff, author of Truth is a Lonely Warrior, and its narrated by Kevin Sorbo. SHADOWRING reveals the true globalist powers who pick CIA Directors, Treasury Secretaries and Presidents. This is the power behind the throne.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use and for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
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