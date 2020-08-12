How Crazy Can it Get When will Canadians Wake up.

This video speaks of how crazy things are getting in Canada today.

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Spencer then goes on to allege that all the foreign international flights shown below are

currently listed by the government as having carried someone who tested positive for the Virus:

• AEROMEXICO AM696 Mexico City (MEX) Vancouver (YVR) 2020-07-29 19 to 27

• AEROMEXICO AM680 Mexico City (MEX) Montreal (YUL) 2020-07-30 16 to 22

• AeroMexico AM680 Mexico City (MEX) Montreal (YUL) 2020-08-06 24 to 30

• Air Canada AC855 / LH6812 London Heathrow (LHR) Vancouver (YVR) 2020-07-28 12 to 14 and 18

• Air Canada AC1231 Cancun (CUN) Toronto (YYZ) 2020-07-31 Unknown

• Air Canada AC1241 Cancun (CUN) Montreal (YUL) 2020-08-01 13 to 19

• Air Canada AC871 Paris (CDG) Montreal (YUL) 2020-07-31 19 to 25

• Air Canada AC7682 Chicago (ORD) Toronto (YYZ) 2020-08-04 20- to 26

• Air Canada AC870 Montreal (YUL) Paris (CDG) 2020-08-04 58 to 64

• Air Canada AC871 Paris (CDG) Montreal (YUL) 2020-07-31 19 to 25

• Air Canada AC1297 Punta Cana (PUJ) Montreal (YUL) 2020-08-01 Unknown

• Air Canada AC879 Switzerland (ZRH) Toronto (YYZ) 2020-08-04 Unknown

• Air Canada AC992 Mexico City (MEX) Toronto (YYZ) 2020-08-02 19 to 25

• Air Canada AC849 London (LHR) Toronto (YYZ) 2020-08-04 Unknown

• Air France AF0342 Paris (CDG) Montreal (YUL) 2020-08-01 21 to 27

• Air India AC187 New Delhi (DEL) Toronto (YYZ) 2020-07-28 25 to 31

• Air Transat TS831 Punta Cana (PUJ) Toronto (YYZ) 2020-08-01 18 to 24

• Air Transat TS893 Cancun (CUN) Montreal (YUL) 2020-08-01 16 to 23

• Alaska Airlines AS2930 Seattle (SEA) Vancouver (YVR) 2020-07-31 12 to 14

• American Airlines AA4901 Philadelphia (PHL) Toronto (YYZ) 2020-07-28 2 to 14

• American Airlines AA5079 Charlotte (CLT) Toronto (YYZ) 2020-07-29 Unknown

• Delta Air Lines DL3898 Seattle (SEA) Vancouver (YVR) 2020-07-29 10 to 16

• Delta Air Lines DL7203 Atlanta (ATL) Calgary (YYC) 2020-08-04 10 to 16

• Ethiopian Airlines ET552 Addis Ababa (ADD) Toronto (YYZ) 2020-07-30/2020-07-31 1 to 6

• Etihad Airways EY141 Abu Dhabi (AUH) Toronto (YYZ) 2020-08-02 7 to 11

• KLM Royal Dutch Airlines KLM681 Amsterdam (AMS) Vancouver (YVR) 2020-07-29 Unknown

• Pakistan International Airlines PK797 Lahore (LHE) Toronto (YYZ) 2020-08-02 66 to 72

• Philippine Airlines PR118 Manila (MNL) Toronto (YYZ) 2020-07-29 37 to 43

• Qatar Airlines QR763 Doha (DOH) Montreal (YUL) 2020-08-03 18 to 24

• Tap Air Portugal TP253 Lisbon (LIS) Montreal (YUL) 2020-08-04 16 to 22

• Turkish Airlines TK35 Istanbul (IST) Montreal (YUL) 2020-07-31 6 to 11 and 16 to 22

• United Airlines UA375 San Francisco (SFO) Vancouver (YVR) 2020-08-01 25 to 29

• United Airlines UA3488 Newark (EWR) Toronto (YYZ) 2020-08-03 14 to 20

• WestJet WS1211 New York (LGA) Toronto (YYZ) 2020-07-31 Unknown

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