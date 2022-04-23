Tibetan Lama Mocks the CCP in Front of the Big Tent of the NFSC & ROLF Ukraine Rescue

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【Ukraine Rescue】 04/20/2022 Tibetan Lama says in front of the big tent of the NFSC & ROLF Ukraine Rescue: Don’t have hatred against the Chinese people. The only one who makes the problem is the CCP. They always tells lies to the world, they take away the freedom of the people, and they conduct genocide and destroy the nature. And recently, they destroyed many big statues of Tibet. The Chinese government buys everything. If they continue to do bad things, they will suffer and pay.