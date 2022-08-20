Apparent Rabbi Says Jews Have Finished Feasting Off America and are Ready to Leave - Quotes World History to Prove It

https://jewsaretheproblem.com/

An apparent Rabbi, at least an informed Jewish scholar, describes the historical precedent of Jews feasting off the lifeblood of nations and then leaving them when finished destroying them.

He subtly uses the nations' resistance to push the exploiting Jews out of the country as the reason why the countries are destroyed. But if one listens closely and knows the history and the modern context, it's clear that he's saying the Jews have destroyed America and are ready to leave it to melt in ruin.