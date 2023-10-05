Ukrainian forces decimated in "Kill Zone" Rabotino

As a result of powerful counterattack by Russian Armed Forces, Ukrainian forces were decimated in the "Killing Zone" Rabotino on Zaporozhye front. Russian forces held an advantageous position after intensifying attacks. While many remnants of Ukrainian equipment and personnel were killed, it ended in defeat and setbacks.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.