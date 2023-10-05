Create New Account
Ukrainian forces decimated in "Kill Zone" Rabotino
The Prisoner
Published 18 hours ago

As a result of powerful counterattack by Russian Armed Forces, Ukrainian forces were decimated in the "Killing Zone" Rabotino on Zaporozhye front. Russian forces held an advantageous position after intensifying attacks. While many remnants of Ukrainian equipment and personnel were killed, it ended in defeat and setbacks.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

kill zoneafurabotino

