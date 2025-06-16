💥Israel war crime: Strike on Iran’s state broadcasting headquarters in Tehran today - following standard US playbook

🇮🇱💥🇮🇷 Israel knows nearly every Western leader will echo the line, “Israel has the right to defend itself”—so it openly publishes war crimes, like the strike on Iran’s state broadcasting headquarters in Tehran.

Adding the Iranian PM was going to speak broadcasted from there tonight. Didn't want him heard by his people?

This is the standard U.S. playbook. They did the same in Serbia, Libya, and elsewhere: bomb state media to silence internal communication, then target state institutions to force privatization and collapse national control.