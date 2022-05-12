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Dr. Robert Malone Government Corruption And Fraud [VIDEO INTERVIEW – PART 1]
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248 views • May 12, 2022
MIRRORED from https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/05/dr-robert-malone-government-corruption-and-fraud-video-interview-part-1/
In this first episode of The Science, David Gornoski sits down with mRNA inventor Dr. Robert W. Malone for a fascinating discussion on the pandemic and how state-designated experts failed to prevent the loss of lives. What needs to be done to ensure that the medical crisis of the pandemic does not happen again? Is there a possibility for institutional accountability for the damages caused? Join Dr. Malone as he takes us through the intricacies of the government health system that made this pandemic crisis possible and more.
Dr. Malone's Substack: https://rwmalonemd.substack.com
Check out Public Health News at https://publichealth.news
In this first episode of The Science, David Gornoski sits down with mRNA inventor Dr. Robert W. Malone for a fascinating discussion on the pandemic and how state-designated experts failed to prevent the loss of lives. What needs to be done to ensure that the medical crisis of the pandemic does not happen again? Is there a possibility for institutional accountability for the damages caused? Join Dr. Malone as he takes us through the intricacies of the government health system that made this pandemic crisis possible and more.
Dr. Malone's Substack: https://rwmalonemd.substack.com
Check out Public Health News at https://publichealth.news
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