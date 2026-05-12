5-12-2026 | Guest: "Dr. Adam Rasmussen Topic: "Assessing the Next Generation"

Links from today's broadcast:





Find Dr. Rasmussen here: http://culturalresearchcenter.com/

Follow him on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adam.rasmussen.58/

Arizona Christian University: https://azcu.edu/

Worldview Assessment: https://acuworldview.com/





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