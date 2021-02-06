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Save the Children
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195 views • February 06, 2021
Human trafficking is such a global issue. 8 million children worldwide are trafficked each year. Let that number sink in. 800,000 in the U.S. alone. Thankfully we do have people like the Underground Railroad & military special teams working to combat that issue but so much more needs to be done. So many more children to save.
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