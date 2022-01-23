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BASES2015 Mirjam Janse Dare to Fly
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11 views • January 23, 2022
Mirjam Janse is an artist and therapist and life coach from the Netherlands, and designed the artwork for the emergence into higher consciousness, in the colour radiating from the earth's energy b--filler triple spiral.
Mirjam lectures on "Dare to Fly".
Mirjam lectures on "Dare to Fly".
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