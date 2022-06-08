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The Real Terrorists
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213 views • June 08, 2022
Dems And Their Far-Left Base
* Nothing about [Bidan]’s [p]residency has been about Americans; it’s about ‘othering’ us.
* This has never been about making America better.
* Jan 6th is not what they think it is.
* Left’s terrorizing of Americans has been constant.
* Pregnancy crisis centers have been repeatedly targeted over this past month.
* Where is the outrage about these terroristic acts?
* Where are the congressional hearings on leftist violence?
* Jan 6th was an awful aberration and nothing more.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 7 June 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6307434893112
* Nothing about [Bidan]’s [p]residency has been about Americans; it’s about ‘othering’ us.
* This has never been about making America better.
* Jan 6th is not what they think it is.
* Left’s terrorizing of Americans has been constant.
* Pregnancy crisis centers have been repeatedly targeted over this past month.
* Where is the outrage about these terroristic acts?
* Where are the congressional hearings on leftist violence?
* Jan 6th was an awful aberration and nothing more.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 7 June 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6307434893112
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