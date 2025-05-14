Trending: Ep90: Syria Sanctions, Golden Age for Weight Loss, the New AI Civil Service

On this morning's Trending, Richard looks at the trending stories of the day...





• Trump lifts sanctions on Syria despite having a $10million reward for leader 12 months ago,

• AI taking jobs in the Civil Service.

• 'Experts' claim weight loss jabs and pills bring a 'Golden Age' for health. (Yawn...)

• UK GP's split on whether to support assisted dying bill.





New Content Daily

Feature-Length Documentaries

Exclusive Original Series





Start your journey today for just £1.99 for the first month at https://ickonic.com

New Ickonic Coffee - Wake Up World - Use the code 'trending' for 10% off - https://shop.ickonic.com/product/ickonic-coffee-wake-up-world-grounded-or-beans