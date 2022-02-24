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02/19/2022 Ottawa police chief: The investigation of people in this protest will go on for months to come. It has many different streams from a federal financial level, from a provincial licensing level, from a criminal code level, from a municipal breach of the court order, breach of court injunction level. we will hold people accountable for taking our streets over.