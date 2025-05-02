BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Vance says Waltz NOT booted from Nat. Sec. Advisor role over Signalgate
19 views • 3 days ago

Vance says Waltz NOT booted from Nat. Sec. Advisor role over Signalgate

Says Waltz has done what he was asked to do, mainly 'fire a lotta people'.

Adds ‘Signal thing was total nothingburger of a story’.

Adding:

❗️Trump announced that he would nominate Waltz for the position of US Ambassador to the UN. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Rubio will temporarily assume the role of US National Security Advisor.

Waltz ‘deeply honored’ to be shipped off to the UN

Adding: The UN is making changes:

UN plans RADICAL OVERHAUL amid budget crisis

A leaked memo reveals the biggest UN restructuring in decades:

🔴THE PLAN:

🟠Merge WFP, UNICEF, WHO, UNHCR into single humanitarian body

🟠Slash bureaucracy by consolidating into four core pillars

🟠Relocate staff from NY/Geneva to cut costs

💸CRISIS MODE:

🟠US owes $2.7B in unpaid dues

🟠6,000+ jobs at risk

🟠Staff already protesting (Geneva, May 1)

⚡️WHY NOW?

After President Donald Trump’s "tremendous potential" jab + funding withdrawals, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is acting to save a "fragmented" system.

More about this:

UN reportedly plans radical overhaul amid budget crisis — merging key agencies, cutting bureaucracy, and relocating staff to save costs

With $2.7B in unpaid US dues and 6,000+ jobs at risk.

Can Guterres salvage the system?

