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If Democrats Don't Understand Why Anyone Could Vote for Trump - Look in the Mirror, It's YOU
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52 views • December 05, 2020
Democrats, liberals, and leftists, are often left mouths agape, wondering how anybody could possibly support and vote for Donald Trump and the Republican party. The truth is, as badly as Antifa, BLM, and their enablers within the Democratic Party like Ted Wheeler of Portland, and Nancy Pelosi in Congress have behaved, The answer is obvious.
Because they aren't you.
The left is trying to destroy everything great out of America. Tear down, never build up.
When the looting, violence, and destruction stop, Donald Trump will have risen from the ashes that you have left, and govern America.
MAGA, make America great again.
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Because they aren't you.
The left is trying to destroy everything great out of America. Tear down, never build up.
When the looting, violence, and destruction stop, Donald Trump will have risen from the ashes that you have left, and govern America.
MAGA, make America great again.
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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