© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New Evidence Is Proof: COVID Jabs Damage Blood Cells
Follow
2
Share
Report
341 views • July 24, 2021
Stew Peters of https://redvoicemedia.com is joined by Dr. Jane Ruby of http://drjaneruby.com/ to break down the evidence that Covid-19 injections are damaging blood cells.
Save 33% on our new Organic Greens Fiver Caps today!
Save 33% on our new Organic Greens Fiver Caps today!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.