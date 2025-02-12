BrightLearn - Nazi Nexus by Edwin Black

Edwin Black's book, "Nazi Nexus: America's Corporate Connection to Hitler's Holocaust," exposes a dark history of American corporations actively supporting Nazi Germany and its genocidal policies. The book details how these companies provided financial, technological and ideological backing to the regime, facilitating its rise and the Holocaust. Black's work challenges the notion of American innocence, highlighting corporate complicity in the Holocaust and raising critical questions about business ethics and responsibility, particularly relevant in today's discussions on corporate accountability.





