'Rona Jabs: Negative Efficacy

Higher Risk Of Severe Adverse Events
* 1.8% of children required medical treatment for “unwanted side effects” after ’rona vaxxes, according to new data from the Ministry of Health of Lower Saxony (Germany).
* Are there any data that show the vaxxes saved one life?
* We don’t know what the long-term ramifications of these mass [mRNA] injections will be.
* Plus the shots never slowed/stopped the spread — and they knew that.
* It was never an inoculation (read: vaccine); it was always a genetic therapy.
* We have never developed a successful vaccine for a respiratory virus.
* Lots of people lied.
The full episode is linked below.
Steve Deace Show | 26 July 2023
https://rumble.com/v32jhdk-unholy-alliance-trump-embraces-leftist-tactics-in-latest-smear-guest-julie-.html
