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EntertheStars: They Are Now Calling for STATE MANDATES! [09.07.2021]
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10 views • July 11, 2021
We warned this day would come. And, now it's here. I don't think Jiven is sincere in his hesitancy to press. It's a show to make us let our guard down.
Pinned by EntertheStars 18 hours ago
https://www.yahoo.com/news/biden-makes-push-vaccinations-experts-120937506.html
https://apnews.com/article/mo-state-wire-michael-brown-health-coronavirus-pandemic-600303954d6364c69d080f6bd75cd363
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/09/covid-heres-what-you-need-to-know-the-lambda-variant.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/pfizer-seek-fda-authorization-third-213601575.html
https://www.yahoo.com/sports/michael-andrew-olympic-gold-medal-contender-vaccinated-tokyo-002509177.html
11.07.2021. SARS-CoV-2 Variant 'emerged'?
A - Alpha: UK Sept 2020
B - Beta: South Africa May 2020
C - Corona Convid-19 Wuhan Dec 2019
D - Delta: India in Oct 2020
E -
F -
G - Gamma: Brazil Nov 2020
H -
I -
J -
K -
L - Lambda: Peru Dec 2020
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Severe_acute_respiratory_syndrome_coronavirus_2
10,271 views Streamed live 19 hours ago
EntertheStars
98.8K subscribers
https://youtu.be/y7mLf6zV-4A
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y7mLf6zV-4A
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
Pinned by EntertheStars 18 hours ago
https://www.yahoo.com/news/biden-makes-push-vaccinations-experts-120937506.html
https://apnews.com/article/mo-state-wire-michael-brown-health-coronavirus-pandemic-600303954d6364c69d080f6bd75cd363
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/09/covid-heres-what-you-need-to-know-the-lambda-variant.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/pfizer-seek-fda-authorization-third-213601575.html
https://www.yahoo.com/sports/michael-andrew-olympic-gold-medal-contender-vaccinated-tokyo-002509177.html
11.07.2021. SARS-CoV-2 Variant 'emerged'?
A - Alpha: UK Sept 2020
B - Beta: South Africa May 2020
C - Corona Convid-19 Wuhan Dec 2019
D - Delta: India in Oct 2020
E -
F -
G - Gamma: Brazil Nov 2020
H -
I -
J -
K -
L - Lambda: Peru Dec 2020
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Severe_acute_respiratory_syndrome_coronavirus_2
10,271 views Streamed live 19 hours ago
EntertheStars
98.8K subscribers
https://youtu.be/y7mLf6zV-4A
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y7mLf6zV-4A
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
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