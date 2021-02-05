The Scientist Who discovered The Secret Of The Manuka Honey - M.G.O - Methylglyoxal

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Premium Raw Manuka Honey MGO 514+ (15+ NPA) 8.8 fl oz (250g) (6-Pack) The actual test performed on Batch No. M20023M by a lab at the University of the Sunshine Coast indicates an MGO content of 622 ppm and an NPA of 16.8 Packed with antioxidants and other health-promoting compounds, manuka honey is considered by many to be the most potent honey in the world. More than just a natural sweetener, manuka honey is a highly versatile superfood with plenty of uses and health benefits. Health Ranger Select Premium Manuka Honey comes from bees that pollinate the Manuka bush, a plant found along the east coast of Australia’s pristine bushlands and forests. What makes manuka honey unique is its naturally occurring methylglyoxal (MGO) content, which comes from the manuka flower’s nectar. This component of the manuka flower’s nectar is believed to give manuka honey its health-promoting benefits. Our raw honey has an MGO rating of at least 514 and a non-peroxide activity (NPA) rating of at least 15. A natural sweetener and superfood, our Manuka honey can provide a number of health benefits while adding a flavorful twist to your favorite snacks and desserts. Health Ranger Select Premium Manuka Honey MGO 514+ (15+ NPA) is made in Australia and is Halal-certified by our trusted supplier. It is also raw, non-China, certified Kosher and extensively lab tested for glyphosate, heavy metals and microbiology. Health benefits of manuka honey** Supports a healthy digestive system – According to a study published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, manuka honey supports healthy digestive function. A great way to maintain a healthy gut is to take one to two tablespoons of manuka honey a day. Maintains healthy, glowing skin – Manuka honey contains potent antioxidants that can protect your skin from oxidative stress and help maintain its health and glow. When applied topically, manuka honey can leave your skin feeling refreshed and revitalized. Supports good oral health – A st
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