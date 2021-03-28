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COVID 19 Doctors Speak Out 036 - Dr Vernon Coleman Fighting for Our Lives - We Must Unite
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100 views • March 28, 2021
One curiosity above all others tells us for certain that covid-19 is the biggest hoax in history, a monumental fraud, a coup perpetrated by conspiracy practitioners whose aims are to win power and money over everyone, everywhere.
The curiosity is that celebrities are allowed tell us that the vaccine is safe and effective but truth-telling doctors who believe that members of the public are entitled to informed consent are suppressed, oppressed, dismissed, trivialised, lied about and demonised.
The curiosity is that celebrities are allowed tell us that the vaccine is safe and effective but truth-telling doctors who believe that members of the public are entitled to informed consent are suppressed, oppressed, dismissed, trivialised, lied about and demonised.
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