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!!!!BREAKING NEWS!!!! TESTING OMICRON SAMPLES IN GLASGOW LAB!
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91 views • December 02, 2021
TESTING OMICRON IN A GLASGOW LAB THE FIRST EVER OMICRON SAMPLE, WHERE THEY GOT IT FROM I DON'T KNOW BUT LISTEN TO WHEN THE REPORTER SAYS HE IS IN PROTECTIVE CLOTHING BECAUSE THERS SAMPLE ARE OMICRON, BUT WAIT HE SAID THESE ARE ONLY DEAD CELLS, BUT STILL SAYS THIS OMICRON SAMPLE IS STILL DEADLY DANGEROUS. HONESTLY SOME OF THE THINGS THESE NEWS REPORTERS DO JUST TO GET THE BREAKING NEWS FIRST.
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