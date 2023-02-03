Situation Update, Feb 3, 2023 - CREEPY CRICKET microscope photos reveal what's really found in EDIBLE INSECTS

0:00 Intro

5:40 Eat More Bugs

24:25 Netflix

31:13 COVID Death

33:00 Chinese Surveillance Balloon

42:20 Other News





- Creepy cricket photos reveals what's really in cricket protein powders

- Welcome to the future: Eating cricket powder while driving an EV that's transporting an illegal

- AI voices and Alex Jones

- GM paying Netflix to place electric vehicles in movies and shows - PAYOLA

- Chinese spy balloon cruising over America, spying on everyone while Pentagon does nothing

- Unattractive people LOVE to wear masks... it covers the UGLY

- Mass bankruptcies strike Sweden

- Millions of Americans flee crime-ridden Democrat-run cities

- 500K workers strike in the UK

- The death of the dollar

- Two-thirds of America now living paycheck to paycheck

- UK government spies on tweets of journalists who questioned #covid narrative

- J&J tries to dismiss billions in talc lawsuits using shell company games





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/