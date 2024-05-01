Create New Account
Pro-Palestinian Protests at US Universities Compared with Hitler's Germany - Pro-Zionist Occupied House compares with sponsored AIPAC Clown Show🤡
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

Pro-Palestinian protests at US universities began to be compared with Hitler's Germany.

A site you can go to and find how much money each of our politicians receives from AIPAC to become puppets.

https://trackaipac.com/

"Marco Rubio is one of the biggest recipients of Israel lobby money. He has collected >$1 MILLION and counting. He parrots their propaganda and does their bidding in OUR government!"




