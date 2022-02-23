How many more chained women are there in communist China?

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The “eight-child” mother event fermented, and Xuzhou’s eight-child father has also become famous, becoming a hotspot for internet celebrities to check in. He began to take commercial advertising like stars. Then some netizens even exposed and shared the story that their mother was abducted and sold.
In China, this kind of tragedy has already become a business under the brainwash of the CCP.