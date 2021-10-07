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Προβλέψεις παγκόσμιου (απο)πληθυσμού για το 2025
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1042 views • October 07, 2021
Βιντεο που αναφέρεται στο θέμα
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MtwdeZDTraHW/?fbclid=IwAR0z4eDkmVVEMqutqJpthDWFd6_yQ2cJgqV1nn5eO-mIiZCAY2yMBXH8Z0M
σάιτς που αναφερονται στο θέμα
https://infiniteunknown.net/2020/10/31/what-in-the-world-is-deagel-com-deagel-com-forecast-2025/
https://envirowatchrangitikei.wordpress.com/2021/05/08/massive-depopulation-by-2025-edwin-deagle-think-cfr/
συνομιλια Τζεφ Ρενς με Τζέιμς Κάρολακ
http://mediaarchives.gsradio.net/rense/special/rense_070821_hr3.mp3
εδω αναλυτικά οι πληθυσμοί που έδειξα
https://rense.com/general96/the-deagel-2025-projections.php
βίντεο που έκανα παλιότερα για το σχεδιο Καλεργι
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZeuLzUpzMkrk/
Email και paypal μου : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
twitter https://twitter.com/ArelaIdeo
το σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/index.php
το μπλογκ μου http://ideografhmata.blogspot.com/
το καναλι μου στο Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cuXzghQljtjX/
Τα κανάλια μου στο ΥΤ
https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908/featured
https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908asteria
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MtwdeZDTraHW/?fbclid=IwAR0z4eDkmVVEMqutqJpthDWFd6_yQ2cJgqV1nn5eO-mIiZCAY2yMBXH8Z0M
σάιτς που αναφερονται στο θέμα
https://infiniteunknown.net/2020/10/31/what-in-the-world-is-deagel-com-deagel-com-forecast-2025/
https://envirowatchrangitikei.wordpress.com/2021/05/08/massive-depopulation-by-2025-edwin-deagle-think-cfr/
συνομιλια Τζεφ Ρενς με Τζέιμς Κάρολακ
http://mediaarchives.gsradio.net/rense/special/rense_070821_hr3.mp3
εδω αναλυτικά οι πληθυσμοί που έδειξα
https://rense.com/general96/the-deagel-2025-projections.php
βίντεο που έκανα παλιότερα για το σχεδιο Καλεργι
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZeuLzUpzMkrk/
Email και paypal μου : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
twitter https://twitter.com/ArelaIdeo
το σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/index.php
το μπλογκ μου http://ideografhmata.blogspot.com/
το καναλι μου στο Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cuXzghQljtjX/
Τα κανάλια μου στο ΥΤ
https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908/featured
https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908asteria
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