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Hate Facts - Factos para esquerda de Portugal não gostas
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9 views • February 26, 2020
Hate Facts - Factos para esquerda de Portugal não gostas
#Meanwhile
#porto
#covilhã
#universidadedoPorto
#LIVRE
#salvePortugal
#NorteShopping
#caralho
#meanwhile
#california
#kalifornia
#clownworld
#peterSweden
#Gang
#hatecrime
#fff
#KKK
#Portugal2020
#Lisboa2020
#Portugal2021
#MLKDay2020
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[email protected] / up200700852 / Pereira15XXL / Sassil~
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O meu canal de youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/Pereira1...
My Bitcoin Wallet: 3BVsYkyhfjNhxEbHtRuJgJ27G1E1HWfF4a
#Meanwhile
#porto
#covilhã
#universidadedoPorto
#LIVRE
#salvePortugal
#NorteShopping
#caralho
#meanwhile
#california
#kalifornia
#clownworld
#peterSweden
#Gang
#hatecrime
#fff
#KKK
#Portugal2020
#Lisboa2020
#Portugal2021
#MLKDay2020
#MLKday2021
#MLKday2022
#MLKday2023
#MLKday2024
#MLKday2025
#MLKday2026
#MLKday2027
#MLKday2028
#MLKday2029
#MLKday2030
#MLKday2035
#MLKday2036
#MLKday2037
#MLKday2045
#MLKDay2046
#MLKDay2047
#MLKDay2048
#MLKDay2049
#MLKDay2050
#MLKDay2051
#MLKDay2052
[email protected] / up200700852 / Pereira15XXL / Sassil~
O link para GAB:https://gab.com/Pereira15XXL
O link para Bitchute: https://tinyurl.com/vxvym9g
Mind's profile : https://www.minds.com/Pereira15XXL
O link para meu perfil em minds: https://www.minds.com/Pereira15XXL
O meu canal de youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/Pereira1...
My Bitcoin Wallet: 3BVsYkyhfjNhxEbHtRuJgJ27G1E1HWfF4a
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