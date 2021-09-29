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My Brother Steve was in the Coast Guard in Long Beach, California , in the late 60"s . His picture - and my Mom are shown on our Family Picture Wall in our Nature Lodge in Medellin, Colombia.
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120 views • September 29, 2021
He lives on the island of Kauai in the Hawaiian Islands with his wife, Jill. She is a famous romance novelist and publishes under the name of Jill Marie Landis. We grew up in Belmont Shore a block or so from the Alamitos Bay . We learned how to surf in Long Beach, Seal Beach, and Huntington Beach. I remember riding the surf mats at the Huntington Beach Pier in the late 50's , and also attending every year the surf contest at the Pier. That was Epic. All the old surf stars shooting the Pier on their long boards. This was before short boards. I remember watching Mike Doyle shred the pier. Back in the Day.
By the way, this lady on this video is awesome. I am starting to watch her videos. She knows a lot. More than most people.
By the way, this lady on this video is awesome. I am starting to watch her videos. She knows a lot. More than most people.
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