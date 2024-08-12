Pilot Changes Course in Life After Being Revived Following a Horrendous Crash - Dale Black

Dale Black was one of three pilots who died upon impact, when their plane crashed into a cemetery’s seven-story-high air mausoleum dedicated to famous pilots on July 18, 1969, in Hollywood, California. He says he watched himself being resuscitated like a third-party observer before he regained consciousness and was revived. Dale talks about his heavenly experience, his out-of-body vision, and his realization that God is good and the Word of God is true. It was nothing short of a miracle that he was brought back from the dead after 16 minutes of flatlining. Dale shares his story of trusting in the Lord amidst today’s turmoil and tribulations. Today, Dale is happily anticipating the return of Christ and celebrating the knowledge that no matter what, God wins in the end.









Dale has written a book about his experience: Visiting Heaven: Heavenly Keys to a Life Without Limitations





Jesus is the turning point and the cornerstone that we need in our lives





Be watchful as some of the more "modern" Bible editions and apps are diluted or even corrupted





What do you feel God is putting in your heart today that you would be willing to stand up for?









