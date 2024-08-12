BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Pilot Changes Course in Life After Being Revived Following a Horrendous Crash - Dale Black
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
405 followers
56 views • 8 months ago

Dale Black was one of three pilots who died upon impact, when their plane crashed into a cemetery’s seven-story-high air mausoleum dedicated to famous pilots on July 18, 1969, in Hollywood, California. He says he watched himself being resuscitated like a third-party observer before he regained consciousness and was revived. Dale talks about his heavenly experience, his out-of-body vision, and his realization that God is good and the Word of God is true. It was nothing short of a miracle that he was brought back from the dead after 16 minutes of flatlining. Dale shares his story of trusting in the Lord amidst today’s turmoil and tribulations. Today, Dale is happily anticipating the return of Christ and celebrating the knowledge that no matter what, God wins in the end.



TAKEAWAYS


Dale has written a book about his experience: Visiting Heaven: Heavenly Keys to a Life Without Limitations


Jesus is the turning point and the cornerstone that we need in our lives


Be watchful as some of the more “modern” Bible editions and apps are diluted or even corrupted


What do you feel God is putting in your heart today that you would be willing to stand up for?



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

GABB Wireless (get $25 off with code TINA): Gabbwireless.Com/promo/Tina

Visiting Heaven book: https://amzn.to/3WGwHoH


🔗 CONNECT WITH DALE BLACK

Website: https://daleblack.org/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

PetClub 247 (use this link for discounts): https://petclub247.com/tina

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina

Sanus1 (get 10% off with code Tina10): www.sanus1.com/Tina10

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


Keywords
californiacrashbiblegodhollywoodmedicalndepilotnear deathflatlinerevivedtina griffindale blackvisiting heaven
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
