The daughter of World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab said permanent "climate limits" are coming.



Nicole Schwab said the Covid-19 pandemic was a "great opportunity" to test how the public would comply with the WEF's plans to implement their "Great Reset" program.



The admission came in a recently discovered video recorded during a WEF panel discussion back in 2020 (further proof that everything is planned in advance).



"This crisis (Covid-19) has shown us that, first of all, things can change very quickly when we focus on that."



"...I see this as a tremendous opportunity to really implement this Great Reset (...) and to use these levers that policy makers have today, in a way that was not possible before, to create change that is not incremental."

