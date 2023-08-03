The daughter of World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab said permanent "climate limits" are coming.
Nicole Schwab said the Covid-19 pandemic was a "great opportunity" to test how the public would comply with the WEF's plans to implement their "Great Reset" program.
The admission came in a recently discovered video recorded during a WEF panel discussion back in 2020 (further proof that everything is planned in advance).
"This crisis (Covid-19) has shown us that, first of all, things can change very quickly when we focus on that."
"...I see this as a tremendous opportunity to really implement this Great Reset (...) and to use these levers that policy makers have today, in a way that was not possible before, to create change that is not incremental."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.