The No Election-Election of 2024 | John and Juan – 107 Intel Insights | May 9th 2024
Published 17 hours ago

Join John & Juan in this episode where Juan discusses the following and more:


- Will there be an election in November 2024? If not why not?


- Internal Dominion emails reveal foreign interference in the 2020 election


- Will there be a major distraction deployed by the Deep State preventing 2024 election?


- 71 countries have had election interference


- Will there be a “pause” thus delaying the election?


- Potential constitutional crisis on the horizon in 2024?


- Will 2020 be nullified with the duly elected winner Donald J. Trump recognized as the winner?


- U.S. civil unrest and crisis?


