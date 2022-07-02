Are Switzerland and France about to open the Bottomless Pit 07012022

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Stan Johnson of the Prophecy Club.
Jul 1, 2022 Today Pastor Stan talk about the interesting topic of CERN, the Hadron Collider and the Bottomless Pitt. Is a Portal about to be opened into some other dimension? The next time the Hadron Collider will fire up, is on July 5, 2022.
00:00 Seeking Wisdom
05:00 Advanced Technology
12:45 The Bottomless Pitt
15:14 The Hadron Collider
24:15 CERN Clouds Video Clip
26:10 Damage to the Earth?
28:55 It’s Purpose
33:43 The Dangers
35:13 Wormholes
37:11 Joseph’s Kitchen
To watch "Stargates, Wormholes and the Bottomless PIt" at no charge please visit :
https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/programs/stargates-wormholes-and-the-bottomless-pit
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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kWulq5tcV6E