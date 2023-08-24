THE JOE MANCHINERIAN CANDIDATES

The first republican presidential debate occurred last night, August 23rd 2023.



The two best candidates: Larry Elder and Donald Trump were not there.

Trump, because he wisely sized up the event as an ambush and declined his invite.

Larry Elder was excluded because he actually cares about civilization. Fox News has labeled people like that as NAZI's.

I hope you payed attention to the narrative Fox News tried to create with it's two evil hosts.

What was the narrative? That all the problems in the world could be solved if we just have more anti-science, anti-civilization, evil people in positions of authority.

JFC, let's pray Fox News goes bankrupt.

Here are the Manchurian candidates from last nights "debate".

Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakota

Former Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey

Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida

Former Gov. Nikki Haley of South Carolina

Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas

Former Vice President Mike Pence

Vivek Ramaswamy, a businessman

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina

^^^^ All of these people are owned by the America-hating-globalist-loving Chamber of Commerce.