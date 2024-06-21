Sister Deidre Byrne discusses COVID vaccines and pro-life issues in STOP the SHOT! (Truth for Health Foundation)

https://www.truthforhealth.org/





Sister Deidre Byrne, retired US military surgeon, practicing physician and medical missionary in Baltimore, MD. Member of Truth for Health Foundation Advisory Council and Catholics for Preservation of Life initiative.





The Truth for Health Foundation is a physician-funded 501(c)(3) public charitable Foundation with a mission to:

- provide truthful, balanced, medically sound, research-based information and cutting edge updates on prevention and treatment of common medical conditions, including COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, that affect health, quality of life and longevity; and

- to present faith-based integrated approaches to medical treatment, health and healing services that encompass all dimensions making us human: physical, psychological/emotional, spiritual, social and environmental.





