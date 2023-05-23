Create New Account
π. Θεόδωρος Ζήσης, Ο Χριστός ενίκησε τον θάνατο. Τι είναι ο θάνατος και τι συμβαίνει μετά τον θάνατο
Published 15 hours ago

Ομιλία π. Θεόδωρου Ζήση με θέμα: Ο Χριστός ενίκησε τον θάνατο. Τι είναι ο θάνατος και τι συμβαίνει μετά τον θάνατο - Μέρος Β'

Στα πλαίσια της σειράς εκδηλώσεων «ΟΡΘΟΔΟΞΗ ΠΑΡΕΜΒΑΣΗ» την Τετάρτη 17 Μαΐου 2023, στις 7:00 μμ. ο πρωτοπρεσβύτερος Θεόδωρος Ζήσης ΟΜ.ΚΑΘΗΓΗΤΗΣ ΤΗΣ ΘΕΟΛΟΓΙΚΗΣ ΣΧΟΛΗΣ Α.Π.Θ θα μιλήσει με θέμα: Ο Χριστός ενίκησε τον θάνατο. Τι είναι ο θάνατος και τι συμβαίνει μετά τον θάνατο

