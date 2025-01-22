⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (22 January 2025)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces defeated formations of one motorised infantry brigade close to Volchansk (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses were up to 40 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, two motor vehicles, and three field artillery guns.

▫️The Zapad Group of Forces' units liberated Zapadnoye (Kharkov region), delivered strikes at manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades, one jaeger brigade of the AFU near Kamenka, Zeleny Gai, Dvurechnaya, Glushkovka, Lozovaya (Kharkov region), Yampol, Seversk, and Kolodezi (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were more than 460 troops, one tank, and seven armoured fighting vehicles, including two U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers. In addition, 14 pickup trucks, six field artillery guns, and two field ammunition depots were eliminated.

▫️The Yug Group of Forces' units improved the tactical situation and defeated formations of three mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade, one mountain assault brigade, and one assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Druzhkovka, Slavyansk, Nikolayevka, Konstantinovka, Predtechino, Verkhnekamenskoye, Ivano-Daryevka, Orekhovo-Vasilevka, and Chasov Yar (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were up to 250 troops, four armoured fighting vehicles, including one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, and seven motor vehicles. Two ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️The Tsentr Group of Forces' units continued advancing into the depths of enemy defences, inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of one heavy mechanised brigade, three mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade, one National Guard brigade, three territorial defence brigades close to Krymskoye, Petrovka, Zelenoye, Dzerzhinsk, Lysovka, Timofeyevka, Baranovka, Sergeyevka, Novoyelizavetovka, Novopavlovka, and Novovasilevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were up to 630 troops, one tank, five armoured fighting vehicles, including two U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, six motor vehicles, and three artillery guns.

▫️The Vostok Group of Forces' units captured more advantageous lines and positions, defeated formations of three mechanised brigades of the AFU, one National Guard brigade, and one territorial defence brigade close to Velikaya Novosyolka, Zeleny Kut, Konstantinopol, Novy Komar, and Bogatyr (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were up to 175 troops, three tanks, five motor vehicles, and three foreign-made 155-mm artillery guns.

▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces engaged manpower and hardware of two coastal defence brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one National Guard brigade close to Malye Shcherbaki (Zaporozhye region), Pridneprovskoye, Veletenskoye, Belozerka, and Antonovka (Kherson region).

The AFU losses were up to 50 troops, eight motor vehicles, and one electronic warfare station.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces engaged missile-artillery weapons, UAVs, POL depots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as well as clusters of enemy manpower and military hardware in 136 areas.

▫️Air defence facilities shot down 114 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 652 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 41,148 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 anti-aircraft missile systems, 20,724 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,510 MLRS combat vehicles, 20,860 field artillery guns and mortars, and 30,582 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.