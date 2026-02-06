The Blue Brain Project, Intuition, and the Battle for Human Consciousness | David Masters

See exclusives at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

*

*

*

*

David Masters, former Senior Executive Producer at the Talk Radio Network, joins the program to share a worldview shaped long before his years in broadcast media.

-

Masters traces his journey from a powerful out-of-body experience in early childhood, through the deep influence of his father, to decades working at the highest levels of talk radio production — including overseeing production for Coast to Coast AM, one of the most successful radio shows ever created.

-

Across his personal life and professional career, Masters has developed an extensive body of work focused on spiritual warfare, escaping mental imprisonment, and achieving personal liberation. His insights draw from biblical study, consciousness exploration, and disciplined self-observation, offering a framework for understanding how perception, belief systems, and internal narratives shape human behavior.

-

This conversation weaves together personal experience, media history, and spiritual inquiry to explore what it means to reclaim awareness and agency in an increasingly manipulated world.

-

You can follow David Masters’ work and learn more on his website at https://www.EscapeYourMindsPrison.com

*

*

*

