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America Under Attack: Biden Turning USA Into One, Giant Sanctuary for Illegals – Ledger Report 1140
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60 views • July 12, 2021
Apprehensions of illegal aliens are skyrocketing along our southern flank. Worse, most of these illegals are not being deported; they are being allowed to infiltrate this Republic and are not subjected to our rule of law. This is war, folks. This is a battle against, not the illegals, but the Biden clan which is destroying the very fabric of our culture. Graham Ledger speaks with the president of the national Border Patrol Union, Art Del Cueto about attempting to stop illegals from attacking our country while the President is aiding and abetting their assault on our sovereignty.
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