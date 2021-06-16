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The Military Is Racist
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10 views • June 16, 2021
The other video I talk about and it is 27:36 that starts talking about Austin. You should know what the current DOD head is all about.
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/131ae86d-35d4-455f-a17d-9ab20bf5ff26
Where you should subscribe to keep abreast of the world around you.
NTD: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8Ioh4atNDO5a0Vy2qFmauQ\
NTD: (China In Focus) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBOqkAGTtzZVmKvY4SwdZ2g
OfficialACLJ: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0AvY8x1GqGIst1C4yygXWw
TFIGlobal: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZz8q2tZC7QuQiFwPKQ4Bug
WION: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_gUM8rL-Lrg6O3adPW9K1g
The Specifications: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3skAM63nHoTzI8oooG6unQ
China Uncensored: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgFP46yVT-GG4o1TgXn-04Q
America Uncovered: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_7vFlErTHxVD-IFNB-BFCg
Last but not least remember these Military channels so much information there on thought processes and things that you may pick up on in some of the stories you read or listen to. This channel and the included podcast are my favorites.
1st Special Forces Command: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCn2vn240LXa2pMvOuDFBpUw
https://smallwarsjournal.com/
Irregular Warfare Podcast: https://castbox.fm/app/castbox/player/id2910334/id345293623?utm_source=website&;utm_medium=dlink&utm_campaign=web_share&utm_content=Competing%20for%20Influence%3A%20Operations%20in%20the%20Information%20Environment-CastBox_FM
If you would like to visit my store where I sell a few products you can go here: http://chriswholesale.com
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/131ae86d-35d4-455f-a17d-9ab20bf5ff26
Where you should subscribe to keep abreast of the world around you.
NTD: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8Ioh4atNDO5a0Vy2qFmauQ\
NTD: (China In Focus) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBOqkAGTtzZVmKvY4SwdZ2g
OfficialACLJ: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0AvY8x1GqGIst1C4yygXWw
TFIGlobal: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZz8q2tZC7QuQiFwPKQ4Bug
WION: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_gUM8rL-Lrg6O3adPW9K1g
The Specifications: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3skAM63nHoTzI8oooG6unQ
China Uncensored: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgFP46yVT-GG4o1TgXn-04Q
America Uncovered: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_7vFlErTHxVD-IFNB-BFCg
Last but not least remember these Military channels so much information there on thought processes and things that you may pick up on in some of the stories you read or listen to. This channel and the included podcast are my favorites.
1st Special Forces Command: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCn2vn240LXa2pMvOuDFBpUw
https://smallwarsjournal.com/
Irregular Warfare Podcast: https://castbox.fm/app/castbox/player/id2910334/id345293623?utm_source=website&;utm_medium=dlink&utm_campaign=web_share&utm_content=Competing%20for%20Influence%3A%20Operations%20in%20the%20Information%20Environment-CastBox_FM
If you would like to visit my store where I sell a few products you can go here: http://chriswholesale.com
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