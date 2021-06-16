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The Military Is Racist
Chris Shouse
Chris Shouse
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10 views • June 16, 2021
The other video I talk about and it is 27:36 that starts talking about Austin. You should know what the current DOD head is all about.
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/131ae86d-35d4-455f-a17d-9ab20bf5ff26


Where you should subscribe to keep abreast of the world around you.

NTD: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8Ioh4atNDO5a0Vy2qFmauQ\

NTD: (China In Focus) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBOqkAGTtzZVmKvY4SwdZ2g

OfficialACLJ: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0AvY8x1GqGIst1C4yygXWw

TFIGlobal: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZz8q2tZC7QuQiFwPKQ4Bug

WION: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_gUM8rL-Lrg6O3adPW9K1g

The Specifications: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3skAM63nHoTzI8oooG6unQ

China Uncensored: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgFP46yVT-GG4o1TgXn-04Q

America Uncovered: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_7vFlErTHxVD-IFNB-BFCg

Last but not least remember these Military channels so much information there on thought processes and things that you may pick up on in some of the stories you read or listen to. This channel and the included podcast are my favorites.

1st Special Forces Command: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCn2vn240LXa2pMvOuDFBpUw

https://smallwarsjournal.com/

Irregular Warfare Podcast: https://castbox.fm/app/castbox/player/id2910334/id345293623?utm_source=website&;utm_medium=dlink&utm_campaign=web_share&utm_content=Competing%20for%20Influence%3A%20Operations%20in%20the%20Information%20Environment-CastBox_FM

If you would like to visit my store where I sell a few products you can go here: http://chriswholesale.com
Keywords
racismmilitary
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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