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Situation Update, Mar 8, 2022 - CRYPTO tipping point has arrived as corporate banks SHATTER public trust
Health Ranger Report
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68244 views • March 08, 2022
For the last several years, I have been a vocal supporter of the technology and decentralization behind crypto, but simultaneously a vocal critic of the hype and speculation that characterizes so much of the crypto ecosystem. Until recently, there didn’t seem to be a compelling reason to exit the traditional banking system and embrace crypto as an alternative, given how few merchants accept crypto compared to the numbers that accept dollars / fiat.

Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-03-08-the-crypto-tipping-point-has-arrived-as-corporate-banks-shatter-public-trust.html

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