The Cornerstone To Tyranny
Son of the Republic
Published 13 hours ago

This Is How The Useful Idiocracy Wins

* The left doesn’t care that you know.

* The police state is here — right now.

* We damn well better do something about it right now.

* Tyrants don’t need a majority to enforce their agenda.

* They just need to control a critical % of useful idiots to subjugate the masses.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 11 August 2023

https://rumble.com/v36jili-theyre-trying-to-steal-it-ep.-2065-08112023.html

