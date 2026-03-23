Victory Over All Of Our Enemies

3/22/2026

Psalm 27:1-6 Victory Over All Our Enemies

Intro: This is basketball tournament season. Teams want to win. They want to be champions. When they win it’s great…. when they lose its devastation. How does a team get the victory? They score more points than the other team. You know that actually a team wins by making less mistakes than their opponents. No one is perfect not even basketball teams. One team is less awful than the other and that’s the winner! That’s the way it is! God want’s to know and understand that we are far from perfect. We are awful…but He is perfect. He is Holy, Just, and perfectly righteous in every way! In basketball no one is perfect. But when they win a championship it doesn’t matter how many mistakes they made it only matters that they end up alone with the trophy. It only matters that in the end they were victorious!

In the Christian life it doesn’t matter how many mistakes we make as long as we wind up standing with alone with the trophy. That trophy, the crown of life…. is given by Jesus Christ. David wrote Psalm27 during a time and season of trouble but it is a song about confidence and Victory.