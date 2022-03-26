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HUGE BREAKING NEWS: "VAX" PUSHERS FOO FIGHTERS ROCKSTAR DRUMMER TAYLOR HAWKINS DIES AT 50!
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697 views • March 26, 2022
Fake news is refusing to cite cause of death or even speculate on how he died suddenly at only 50!
In 2021 at the height of the scamdemic, the Foo Fighters were one of the first major bands to require fans be big pharma injected to attend their concerts.
Sports stars in their prime, celebrities, rock stars are now dying "mysteriously"(according to fake news)at young ages in their primes.
Big pharma pays big fake news big $$$ to cover up the Jab Genocide.
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Email [email protected] to send news tips, mailing list, donate $ support.
TRAINING ACTIVISTS/REPORTERS IN PHOENIX ARIZONA 2021.
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[email protected].
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RESEARCH NOTES:
Foo Fighters require full vaccination or proof of negative COVID test at Alaska gigs
Bang Showbiz 8/17/2021
Before purchasing tickets on Ticketmaster, a box appears asking ticket buyers to agree to the following terms and conditions: "The Event Organizer is requiring fans agree to the terms below prior to ticket purchases & event entry. Please note these confirmations will apply to all members of your party before they are allowed to enter the event and to any users of the tickets purchased by you. By purchasing tickets for this event, I confirm that at the time of the event I will have received a negative COVID-19 test within 48-hours of the event, OR have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (14 days past final vaccination shot), and will provide proof of vaccination prior to entering the venue.
Foo Fighters Vaccine Requirements at Shows Prompt Outrage: 'Shame on Them'
BY EMMA NOLAN ON 8/16/21 AT 10:37 AM EDT
The Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Oct. 30, 2021 in Cleveland.(hoto by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
)
BY RANDALL ROBERTSSTAFF WRITER
MARCH 25, 2022 8:20 PM PT
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Taylor Hawkins, the hard-pounding drummer for multi-platinum rock band Foo Fighters, died Friday. He was 50.
Hawkins was in Bogotá, Colombia, to perform with the Foo Fighters, two nights before the band’s headlining set at Lollapalooza Brazil on Sunday.
The news was announced on the Foo Fighters Instagram account. “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the announcement read. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”
No cause of death was given.
In 2021 at the height of the scamdemic, the Foo Fighters were one of the first major bands to require fans be big pharma injected to attend their concerts.
Sports stars in their prime, celebrities, rock stars are now dying "mysteriously"(according to fake news)at young ages in their primes.
Big pharma pays big fake news big $$$ to cover up the Jab Genocide.
_______________________________
Subscribe, follow, like and share my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency on gab, bitchute, youtube("THE US NATIONALIST REPORT") and Brighteon.
Email [email protected] with newstips, VIP supporter mailing list and to pledge $ contributions to support more "groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency."
"Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency"
News reports, Interviews and Commentary by Jonathan Adler: Investigative Reporter; National Security, Sociological Analyst, Professional Photographer.
California, Arizona news, national security & the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns, 5G.
This channel is not part of the Infowars.com website.
Email [email protected] to send news tips, mailing list, donate $ support.
TRAINING ACTIVISTS/REPORTERS IN PHOENIX ARIZONA 2021.
[email protected].
For VIP news alerts, consulting, contribute $, event organizing, updates.
_______________________________
RESEARCH NOTES:
Foo Fighters require full vaccination or proof of negative COVID test at Alaska gigs
Bang Showbiz 8/17/2021
Before purchasing tickets on Ticketmaster, a box appears asking ticket buyers to agree to the following terms and conditions: "The Event Organizer is requiring fans agree to the terms below prior to ticket purchases & event entry. Please note these confirmations will apply to all members of your party before they are allowed to enter the event and to any users of the tickets purchased by you. By purchasing tickets for this event, I confirm that at the time of the event I will have received a negative COVID-19 test within 48-hours of the event, OR have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (14 days past final vaccination shot), and will provide proof of vaccination prior to entering the venue.
Foo Fighters Vaccine Requirements at Shows Prompt Outrage: 'Shame on Them'
BY EMMA NOLAN ON 8/16/21 AT 10:37 AM EDT
The Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Oct. 30, 2021 in Cleveland.(hoto by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
)
BY RANDALL ROBERTSSTAFF WRITER
MARCH 25, 2022 8:20 PM PT
Show more sharing options
Taylor Hawkins, the hard-pounding drummer for multi-platinum rock band Foo Fighters, died Friday. He was 50.
Hawkins was in Bogotá, Colombia, to perform with the Foo Fighters, two nights before the band’s headlining set at Lollapalooza Brazil on Sunday.
The news was announced on the Foo Fighters Instagram account. “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the announcement read. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”
No cause of death was given.
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