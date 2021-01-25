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Kevin J Johnston Get Banned From a SWAMP in Mississauga!
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11 views • January 25, 2021
Mississauga by law officers are cowards. They love to harass children and they love to threaten children. They love to threaten women.
They will walk up to adult men but only the ones who have children with them so that they can pretend to be tough.
I can assure you, there is not one single solitary brave individual that works for the city of Mississauga especially in the by-law office. I have come to know many of them and I can tell you, that not a single one has a spine or even a shred of human decency.
In the city of Mississauga on the west and there is a marsh which smells like a swap in the summer. It is connected to the tributary systems that pour into lake Ontario. For some reason when the neighborhoods went up around this particular area, this march was reshaped to be as smelly and dirty as possible.
This swamp smells as horrible as Mississauga mayor bonnie Crombie does, well almost.
The only time it's a bearable place to be is in the winter when everything is frozen.
Every time I get a phone call from somebody saying that by-law officers are harassing people I go down so I can interview them. This particular time two of them showed up in the video is comedy gold.
I single-handedly prove to the world that by law and corporate security have no authority in the city of Mississauga.
Enjoy the show.
They will walk up to adult men but only the ones who have children with them so that they can pretend to be tough.
I can assure you, there is not one single solitary brave individual that works for the city of Mississauga especially in the by-law office. I have come to know many of them and I can tell you, that not a single one has a spine or even a shred of human decency.
In the city of Mississauga on the west and there is a marsh which smells like a swap in the summer. It is connected to the tributary systems that pour into lake Ontario. For some reason when the neighborhoods went up around this particular area, this march was reshaped to be as smelly and dirty as possible.
This swamp smells as horrible as Mississauga mayor bonnie Crombie does, well almost.
The only time it's a bearable place to be is in the winter when everything is frozen.
Every time I get a phone call from somebody saying that by-law officers are harassing people I go down so I can interview them. This particular time two of them showed up in the video is comedy gold.
I single-handedly prove to the world that by law and corporate security have no authority in the city of Mississauga.
Enjoy the show.
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