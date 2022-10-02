Silent War Ep. 6258: CA Bans 1A, Putin: Ceasefire or WW3 Satanists?, Joe: Vows to Ban Guns & More

In this episode of The Silent War:





We Survived Hurricane Ian!





ECB Chief hates "Free banking" due to cryptocurrencies. Globalism Government Crypto instead.





Director Of UN World Food Programme David Beasley: In 2023 We Will Have A Food Availability Problem And It’s Going To Be Hell On Earth.





Gov. Newsom Signs Bill to Censor CA Doctors Accused of ‘Spreading COVID Misinformation.’





BREAKING: Court Orders FBI to Produce the Information It Possesses Related to Seth Rich’s Laptop within 14 Days.





Putin Charges West with “Satanism”, Offers Cease-Fire in Ukraine – Zelensky Refuses, Vows to Keep Fighting.





Joe Biden Vows to “Ban Assault Weapons” in the US.





Pelosi Says Illegal Aliens Need to Stay in Florida to “Pick the Crops Down Here."





Creepy Bill Gates Makes Ominious Prediction: ‘We’re Going To Have A Hung Election And A Civil War,’ Misinformation ‘May Bring It All To An End.





FBI Refuses to Return Security Camera Footage of Bombing at Pro-Life Pregnancy Center — Has Made ZERO Arrests in Over 70 Attacks on Pro-Life Centers.





WEF Says ‘Billions’ Who Complied With Lockdown Restrictions Will Also Comply With ‘Social-Credit Scheme.’

















