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US Openly Destabilizes Iraq, Trump Threatens To "Obliterate" Turkish Economy & Erdogan Attacks Syria
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5 views • October 08, 2019
Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.
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* * *
MANPOWER GUIDANCE FOR ACTIVATION AND DEACTIVATION OF RESERVE COMPONENT (RC) MARINES ORDERED TO ACTIVE DUTY ISO DEFENSE SUPPORT OF CIVIL AUTHORITIES
https://www.marines.mil/News/Messages/Messages-Display/Article/1979422/manpower-guidance-for-activation-and-deactivation-of-reserve-component-rc-marin
MANPOWER POLICY FOR MOBILIZATION OF RESERVE COMPONENT (RC) MARINES ISO DEFENSE SUPPORT OF CIVIL AUTHORITIES (DSCA)
https://www.marines.mil/News/Messages/Messages-Display/Article/896455/manpower-policy-for-mobilization-of-reserve-component-rc-marines-iso-defense-su
Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, Public Law 93-288, as amended, 42 U.S.C. 5121 et seq., and Related Authorities
https://www.fema.gov/media-library-data/1519395888776-af5f95a1a9237302af7e3fd5b0d07d71/StaffordAct.pdf
Something Huge Is Brewing! Military Just Approved Marines for Activation On US Soil
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3UWE-Yfnsyg
https://www.aclu.org/other/constitution-100-mile-border-zone
Iraq blames 'malicious' hands as toll from unrest tops 100
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/iraq-blames-malicious-hands-toll-unrest-tops-100-n1063121
Iraq protests: Death tolls soars as pro-Iran militias accused of shooting protesters
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/middle-east/iraq-protests-baghdad-death-toll-shooting-a9145716.html
https://www.moonofalabama.org/2019/10/the-us-led-coup-attempt-in-iraq-may-further-weaken-that-country.html
https://twitter.com/Sumer_Iraq/status/1180097763796762624
https://twitter.com/aseyedp/status/1179852662449135616
https://twitter.com/Partisangirl/status/1180654904873848832?s=20
http://en.farsnews.com/newstext.aspx?nn=13980713000543
https://www.israelhayom.com/opinions/why-israelis-should-support-the-iraqi-protesters/
https://twitter.com/marcowenjones/status/1179972124213157889
Eva Bartlett's Iraq Post
https://www.patreon.com/posts/why-i-was-lately-30543742?utm_medium=post_notification_email&utm_source=post_link&utm_campaign=patron_engagement&token=eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJyZWRpc19rZXkiOiJpbnN0YW50LWFjY2Vzczo5YTY1YTBiMS0yMGQ4LTQ5YjYtOTNiOC05OWJlMTE4ZWU4MjUifQ.T1ED30xU90lJGjKBWE_9mG5VSw3J8-c1YEb2nguE3ms
‘Glorifying rioters’: China blasts France and EU for hypocrisy after they call for restraint in Hong Kong
https://www.rt.com/news/470376-china-embassy-france-protests-hongkong/
https://twitter.com/SophieHRW/status/1180201123640160258
https://twitter.com/moonofa/status/1180784485169795072?s=11
Imagine FSB interrogating a US senator? FBI agent questions Russian lawmaker, offers ‘informal’ meeting
https://www.rt.com/news/470293-lawmaker-yumasheva-questioned-fbi/
In Last Minute Phone Call Before 'Imminent' Syria Invasion, Erdogan Agrees To Meet Trump Over 'Safe Zone'
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/last-minute-phone-call-imminent-invasion-erdogan-agrees-meet-trump-over-safe-zone
US Troops Will Withdraw From Northeast Syria to Avoid Turkish Assault
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/10/06/us-troops-will-withdraw-from-northeast-syria-to-avoid-turkish-assault/
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/major-policy-shift-us-pulls-out-syria-ahead-imminent-turkish-invasion
https://www.timesofisrael.com/trump-ally-us-pullout-from-syria-will-put-israel-at-risk/
Trump threatens to OBLITERATE Turkey’s economy if it does ‘anything off limits’
https://www.rt.com/news/470377-trump-threatens-obliterate-turkey-economy/
Turkey ‘launches airstrike’ against Kurds on Syria-Iraq border – reports
https://www.rt.com/news/470397-turkey-bombs-kurds-syria/
https://twitter.com/QalaatAlMudiq/status/1181283647028174850
Russia Responds: All Foreign Troops "With Illegal Presence" Should Leave Syria
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/view-damascus-moscow-turkish-invasion-us-draw-down-kurds-cross-hairs
#Syria #Iraq #Turkey
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav
Try The SuperChat Alternative Where YouTube Does Not Get A Cut:
https://streamlabs.com/ryancristian
Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:
https://www.patreon.com/TheLastAmericanVagabond
http://paypal.me/TLAVagabond
The Last American Vagabond Links:
DLive: https://dlive.tv/TLAVagabond
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/24yVcta8zEjY/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_ClYrAtDNAGy5J0N-AwBNw
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond
Minds: https://www.minds.com/TLAVagabond
* * *
MANPOWER GUIDANCE FOR ACTIVATION AND DEACTIVATION OF RESERVE COMPONENT (RC) MARINES ORDERED TO ACTIVE DUTY ISO DEFENSE SUPPORT OF CIVIL AUTHORITIES
https://www.marines.mil/News/Messages/Messages-Display/Article/1979422/manpower-guidance-for-activation-and-deactivation-of-reserve-component-rc-marin
MANPOWER POLICY FOR MOBILIZATION OF RESERVE COMPONENT (RC) MARINES ISO DEFENSE SUPPORT OF CIVIL AUTHORITIES (DSCA)
https://www.marines.mil/News/Messages/Messages-Display/Article/896455/manpower-policy-for-mobilization-of-reserve-component-rc-marines-iso-defense-su
Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, Public Law 93-288, as amended, 42 U.S.C. 5121 et seq., and Related Authorities
https://www.fema.gov/media-library-data/1519395888776-af5f95a1a9237302af7e3fd5b0d07d71/StaffordAct.pdf
Something Huge Is Brewing! Military Just Approved Marines for Activation On US Soil
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3UWE-Yfnsyg
https://www.aclu.org/other/constitution-100-mile-border-zone
Iraq blames 'malicious' hands as toll from unrest tops 100
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/iraq-blames-malicious-hands-toll-unrest-tops-100-n1063121
Iraq protests: Death tolls soars as pro-Iran militias accused of shooting protesters
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/middle-east/iraq-protests-baghdad-death-toll-shooting-a9145716.html
https://www.moonofalabama.org/2019/10/the-us-led-coup-attempt-in-iraq-may-further-weaken-that-country.html
https://twitter.com/Sumer_Iraq/status/1180097763796762624
https://twitter.com/aseyedp/status/1179852662449135616
https://twitter.com/Partisangirl/status/1180654904873848832?s=20
http://en.farsnews.com/newstext.aspx?nn=13980713000543
https://www.israelhayom.com/opinions/why-israelis-should-support-the-iraqi-protesters/
https://twitter.com/marcowenjones/status/1179972124213157889
Eva Bartlett's Iraq Post
https://www.patreon.com/posts/why-i-was-lately-30543742?utm_medium=post_notification_email&utm_source=post_link&utm_campaign=patron_engagement&token=eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJyZWRpc19rZXkiOiJpbnN0YW50LWFjY2Vzczo5YTY1YTBiMS0yMGQ4LTQ5YjYtOTNiOC05OWJlMTE4ZWU4MjUifQ.T1ED30xU90lJGjKBWE_9mG5VSw3J8-c1YEb2nguE3ms
‘Glorifying rioters’: China blasts France and EU for hypocrisy after they call for restraint in Hong Kong
https://www.rt.com/news/470376-china-embassy-france-protests-hongkong/
https://twitter.com/SophieHRW/status/1180201123640160258
https://twitter.com/moonofa/status/1180784485169795072?s=11
Imagine FSB interrogating a US senator? FBI agent questions Russian lawmaker, offers ‘informal’ meeting
https://www.rt.com/news/470293-lawmaker-yumasheva-questioned-fbi/
In Last Minute Phone Call Before 'Imminent' Syria Invasion, Erdogan Agrees To Meet Trump Over 'Safe Zone'
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/last-minute-phone-call-imminent-invasion-erdogan-agrees-meet-trump-over-safe-zone
US Troops Will Withdraw From Northeast Syria to Avoid Turkish Assault
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/10/06/us-troops-will-withdraw-from-northeast-syria-to-avoid-turkish-assault/
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/major-policy-shift-us-pulls-out-syria-ahead-imminent-turkish-invasion
https://www.timesofisrael.com/trump-ally-us-pullout-from-syria-will-put-israel-at-risk/
Trump threatens to OBLITERATE Turkey’s economy if it does ‘anything off limits’
https://www.rt.com/news/470377-trump-threatens-obliterate-turkey-economy/
Turkey ‘launches airstrike’ against Kurds on Syria-Iraq border – reports
https://www.rt.com/news/470397-turkey-bombs-kurds-syria/
https://twitter.com/QalaatAlMudiq/status/1181283647028174850
Russia Responds: All Foreign Troops "With Illegal Presence" Should Leave Syria
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/view-damascus-moscow-turkish-invasion-us-draw-down-kurds-cross-hairs
#Syria #Iraq #Turkey
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
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