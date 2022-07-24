The Coming Great Awakening vs. The True Revival of Israel

Join us tonight on the Midnight Ride (Live Every Saturday Night: 11 EST, 10 CST, 9 MST, 8 PST) w/ Jon Pounders and David Carrico





There are two awakenings spoken of in the Scriptures, one will be a dark awakening and the other will reveal the children of God. Tonight, David will be speaking about the true revival of the Israel of God.





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