X22 REPORT Ep. 2877b - [DS] Has No Idea of the Sleeping Giant They Have Awoken, Nothing Can Stop This

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2877b - Sept 18, 2022
[DS] Has No Idea Of The Sleeping Giant They Have Awoken, Nothing Can Stop This
The [DS] is now trapped, they are now planning to push their agenda to create chaos and riots. Their plan is being setup and people are beginning to see the plan. Trump has them where he wants them. They have awoken the sleeping giant and they will not be able to stop it. Trump was counting on this. Everything needs to playout so the people see the truth. As the [DS] pushes their agenda they are digging their hole deeper and deeper, the precipice is when the people see their agenda and the people say enough is enough, this is when the [DS] will push one of their last agenda's riots. Countermoves are already in place.
