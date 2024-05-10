Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
50+ days Factorio play time [part 5]
channel image
T2
3 Subscribers
2 views
Published 15 hours ago

factorio.com

PLAYLIST: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/325a082b-8574-49b6-8a26-f50bb93dbef3?index=1

RESEARCHES:

-----------

0:05 - Zirconium metallurgy

1:44 - Nuclear power

7:30 - Electric Energy distribution 2

8:27 - Electric arc 3

9:21 - Electric energy accumulators 2

11:14 - Factory upgrade: Preview

12:08 - Robotics

13:04 - Advanced Aerodynamics

13:28 - Gunships

16:06 - Refined flammables 1

17:01 - Refined flammables 2

18:07 - Refined flammables 3

19:47 - Rocket fuel

21:50 - Physical projectile damage 4

23:04 - Physical projectile damage 5

25:11 - Utility science pack

26:21 - Military 4

27:53 - Artillery

30:34 - Stack inserter

31:46 - Afterburner

33:13 - Automation 3

34:26 - Improved machine resistance 2

35:21 - Improved machine efficiency 1

35:57 - Rocket control unit

36:50 - Radiological warfare 1

38:44 - Improved machine efficiency 2

39:32 - Speed module 2

40:25 - Productivity module 2

41:14 - Efficiency module

42:02 - Uranium ammo

43:33 - Weapons-grade uranium enrichment

44:56 - Atomic bomb

47:22 - Speed module 3

48:14 - Improved machine longevity 2

49:07 - Productivity module 3

50:24 - Efficiency module 2

51:08 - Efficiency module 3

52:06 - GAME AND MODS UPDATE

54:51 - Rocket silo

57:24 - Solar energy

58:20 - Advanced copper refining

59:50 - Even Better Cable Making

1:00:42 - Advanced nickel refining

1:02:03 - Space science pack

1:04:33 - Improved machine longevity 3

1:05:54 - Lab research speed 5

1:06:21 - Fish breeding 2

1:08:32 - Jets

1:11:11 - Weapon shooting speed 3

1:12:00 - Atomic Artillery


Keywords
foodindustryxandermodsfactorio

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket