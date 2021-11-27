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The Welsh government has gone out of their jurisdiction
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21 views • November 27, 2021
The Welsh government has gone out of their jurisdiction and overruled a Judge's decision that closing down businesses was NOT included in the Welsh government's Covid legislation. The police and a locksmith have just arrived at Cinema & Co. in Swansea with fraudulent documents from the Welsh Government ignoring the judge's decision and changed the locks for breach of Covid regulations. This is completely UNLAWFUL.
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